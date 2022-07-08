US SENATOR MARSHA BLACKBURN WAS IN LAWRENCEBURG THURSDAY FOR A MEETING WITH LOCAL LEADERS. SEVERAL LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS WERE IN ATTENDANCE AS BLACKBURN REPORTEDLY SPOKE WITH ATTENDEES’ IN ABOUT THE ISSUES FACING OUR NATION AND COMMUNITIES ALONG WITH LOCAL OPPORTUNITIES.
