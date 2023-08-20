The Marshall County Emergency Communications District Board of Directors will hold their regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 22. The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Marshall County EOC office, located at 230 College Street in Lewisburg.
Marshall County Emergency Communications Board Meeting August 22
