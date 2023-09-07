NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION (TDEC) MOBILE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION SERVICE WILL BE IN MARSHALL COUNTY AT THE MARSHALL COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILITY ON SATURDAY. THE EVENT WILL BEGIN AT 8 AND WILL RUN TIL NOON. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE MOBILE COLLECTION SERVICE, PLEASE CALL 800-287-9013.

