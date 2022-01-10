NEWS

THE MARSHALL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS ALERTING RESIDENTS OF A SCAM. OFFICALS ADVISED THE RECEIVED REPORTS OF SUBJECTS CALLING INDIVIDUALS AND SAYING THEY ARE WITH THE MARSHALL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND TELLING CALLERS THAT IS A WARRANT AND IF THEY DO NOT PAY MONEY THEY WILL BE ARRESTED. THIS IS A SCAM. FOR QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS REGARDING WARRANTS CALL THE MARSHALL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

