THE MARSHALL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS ALERTING RESIDENTS OF A SCAM. OFFICALS ADVISED THE RECEIVED REPORTS OF SUBJECTS CALLING INDIVIDUALS AND SAYING THEY ARE WITH THE MARSHALL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND TELLING CALLERS THAT IS A WARRANT AND IF THEY DO NOT PAY MONEY THEY WILL BE ARRESTED. THIS IS A SCAM. FOR QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS REGARDING WARRANTS CALL THE MARSHALL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Marshall County Sheriff's Office Alerts Residents of Scam
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Steve Truitt
- Helda Barnett Landers
- Muscle Shoals Council Agrees to Reinstate Much Needed Assistant Fire Chief Position
- City of Lewisburg Seeking Qualified Applicants for Police Officers
- Columbia City Council to Meet in Regular Session Thursday
- Right to Life Celebration Planned for Sunday
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office Alerts Residents of Scam
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Responds to Viral Animal Abuse Incident
Currently in Lawrenceburg
34°
Partly Cloudy
43° / 25°
9 PM
33°
10 PM
32°
11 PM
32°
12 AM
30°
1 AM
29°
Most Popular
Articles
- Important Notice Regarding Jury Duty in Lawrence County Tn on Thursday - Attention New Jurors
- Brenda Jane Marston
- Fatal Kayaking Incident in Lawrence County
- Assigned Cell Phone Numbers to Lawrence County Offices due to Technical Issues
- Bobby Cox
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Updated Cases of COVID In Tennessee
- Jo Ann White
- Elizabeth Burns
- Sharon Lynn Gamble
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.