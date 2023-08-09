NEWS

THE MARSHALL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN VEHICLE. THE VEHICLE IS DESCRIBED AS A BLUE 1958 CHEVROLET APACHE PICKUP AND WAS TAKEN SOMETIME BETWEEN 10 AND 4 ON AUGUST 4TH FROM A RESIDENCE ON NASHVILLE HIGHWAY NORTH OF CHAPEL HILL. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MARSHALL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 931-359-6122.

