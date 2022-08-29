NEWS

MAURY COUNTY 911 IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF TELECOMMUNICATOR. CANDIDATES MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER, HAVE A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA OR GED, HAVE A DRIVER'S LICENSE WITH PERSONAL TRANSPORTATION, MUST HAVE COMPETENT COMPUTER SKILLS AND BE ABLE TO WORK NIGHTS. FOR MORE INFORMATION EMAIL 

ADMINISTRATION@MAURY911.ORG

