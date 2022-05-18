THE MAURY COUNTY AMATEUR RADIO CLUB WILL HOST FIELD DAY JUNE 25TH AND 26TH AT THE BRIDLE AND SADDLE CLUB PAVILLION IN MAURY COUNTY PARK ON LION DRIVE IN COLUMBIA. THE ANNUAL EVENT GIVES HAM RADIO OPERATORS A CHANCE TO FINE TUNE THEIR EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION SKILLS. THIS IS THE NATION'S LARGEST HAM RADIO ON-AIR EVENT. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO STOP BY AND LEARN ABOUT HAM RADIO. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT THE WEBSITE W-4-G-G-M DOT ORG.
Latest News
- Well Outreach Food Giveaway
- Community Rural Food Distribution
- Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Mt. Pleasant
- Lawrence County Budget Committee Meeting Scheduled for Tuesday
- TDOT Construction Begins Today in Bedford County
- Firehouse Frenzy at Crossroads Fire Department - 5/21
- The Kellys Perform at Flat Woods Freewill Baptist Church - 5/21
- Swamp Johns at First United Pentecostal Church - 5/26
Currently in Lawrenceburg
77°
Sunny
77° / 69°
9 AM
78°
10 AM
80°
11 AM
83°
12 PM
85°
1 PM
86°
Most Popular
Articles
- Florence Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Vicky Sue Davis White
- TDOT Announces Road Closure for Maury County for Tuesday and Wednesday
- Spring Hill Police Investigating Shots Fired Call
- Three Arrested in Connection with Giles County Homicide
- Christopher "Ryong" Adams
- Bill Moore
- THP and TN Highway Safety Office Team Up for Operation Matrix in Giles County
- Rual Prince Orton
- Ruby Louise Hargrove Russell
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.