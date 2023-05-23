THE MAURY COUNTY AMATEUR RADIO CLUB WILL HOST FIELD DAY JUNE 24TH AND 25TH AT THE BRIDLE AND SADDLE CLUB PAVILLION IN MAURY COUNTY PARK LOCATED AT 1018 MAURY COUNTY PARK DRIVE IN COLUMBIA. THE ANNUAL EVENT GIVES HAM RADIO OPERATORS A CHANCE TO FINE TUNE THEIR EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION SKILLS. THIS IS THE NATION'S LARGEST HAM RADIO ON-AIR EVENT. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO STOP BY AND LEARN ABOUT HAM RADIO. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT THE WEBSITE W-4-G-G-M DOT ORG.
Latest News
- Maury County Amateur Radio Club to Participate in Field Day
- USPS Holding Job Fair Friday at Various Locations
- One Dead Following Large Altercation in Columbia
- Community Rural Food Delivery Leadership Team to Meet Tuesday May 30th
- Lawrence County Board of Commissioners to Meet
- LCSO Investigate Suspicious Vehicle and Drug Paraphernalia Found on Property
- John Bradford Robinson
- James Murley
Currently in Lawrenceburg
62°
Partly Cloudy
76° / 61°
3 AM
61°
4 AM
60°
5 AM
59°
6 AM
58°
7 AM
61°
Most Popular
Articles
- Home invasion under investigation in Lawrence County
- Deputy Shot in Giles County During Stand Off
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Seeks Publics Help
- USPS Holding Job Fair Friday at Various Locations
- Memorial Day holiday travel weekend ahead
- Update in Home Invasion Investigation in Lawrence County
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Motor Vehicle Accident Thursday Night between Summertown and Mt. Pleasant
- Fatal Accident in Maury County
- Male Subject Found Deceased
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.