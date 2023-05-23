NEWS

THE MAURY COUNTY AMATEUR RADIO CLUB WILL HOST FIELD DAY JUNE 24TH AND 25TH AT THE BRIDLE AND SADDLE CLUB PAVILLION IN MAURY COUNTY PARK LOCATED AT 1018 MAURY COUNTY PARK DRIVE IN COLUMBIA. THE ANNUAL EVENT GIVES HAM RADIO OPERATORS A CHANCE TO FINE TUNE THEIR EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION SKILLS.  THIS IS THE NATION'S LARGEST HAM RADIO ON-AIR EVENT. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO STOP BY AND LEARN ABOUT HAM RADIO.  FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT THE WEBSITE W-4-G-G-M DOT ORG.

