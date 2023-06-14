NEWS

MAURY COUNTY ARCHIVES WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED BEGINNING JULY 3RD  AS THEY BEGIN THE PROCESS OF THEIR REMODEL AND CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW 19 THOUSAND SQUARE FOOT ADDITION. THEY WILL BE CLOSING THE DOORS TO PREPARE FOR THE MOVE. THEY WILL REOPEN SOMETIME IN SEPTEMBER AT A TEMPORARY LOCATION AT 1446 OAK SPRINGS DRIVE IN COLUMBIA.

Recommended for you