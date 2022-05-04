maury county public schools

THE MAURY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION VOTED TO SUSPEND THE SEARCH FOR A NEW SUPERINTENDENT TUESDAY EVENING. THEY WILL NOW BEGIN NEGOTIATIONS WITH INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT LISA VENTURA TO BE THE NEW SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS AT MAURY COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS. VENTURA WILL TAKE THE PLACE OF FORMER SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT MICHAEL HICKMAN WHOSE CONTRACT WAS PAID OUT BY THE BOARD. HE HAD BEEN IN THE POSITION FOR 18 MONTHS.

