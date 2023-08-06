THE MAURY COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MONDAY AUGUST 21ST IN THE TOM PRIMM COMMISSION ROOM LOCATED AT 6 PUBLIC SQUARE IN PULASKI. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6:30.
