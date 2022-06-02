NEWS

THE NEXT MAURY COUNTY DEPUTY PROJECT EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY. MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF BUCKY ROWLAND ALONG WITH A FEW DEPUTIES WILL BE TAKING KIDS THAT PARTICIPATED IN THE CLEAN UP AT THE WILLIAMSPORT BOAT ACCESS ON MAY 14TH, ON A BENEFIT SIDE BY SIDE RIDE. THE YOUTH THAT PARTICIPATED IN THE PROJECT SPENT 4 HOURS AND 7 GALLONS OF PAINT CLEANING A TRASH AND GRAFFITI AREA. THE RIDE THEY WILL GET TO ENJOY IS A BENEFIT FOR THE WATER VALLEY COMMUNITY CENTER. REGISTRATION BEGINS AT 8AM.

Recommended for you