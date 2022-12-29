A MAURY COUNTY DRUG UNIT SEIZED SEVERAL THOUSAND DOLLARS AND NEARLY 40LBS OF MARIJUANA ON CHRISTMAS EVE. THE DRUGS AND MONEY WERE INSIDE A REPORTEDLY SUSPICIOUS RENTAL CAR THAT HAD BEEN RUNNING FOR SEVERAL HOURS WITH NO ONE IN IT. DEPUTIES WERE UNSUCCESSFUL IN FINDING AN IMMEDIATE RENTER OF THE VEHICLE.
Latest News
- LCSAP Coalition to Meet for Quarterly Meeting in January
- Limestone County Man Faces Murder Charges
- City of Mt. Pleasant to Hold Public Meeting
- Lawrence County Fire Fighters Respond to Reported Structure Fire Wednesday Evening
- Industrial Board to Meet in Giles County
- Maury County Drug Unit Seizes Drugs in Abandoned Rental Car
- Water Outage Planned in West Lauderdale Water Authority District
- TVA Addresses Winter Storm Elliot
Currently in Lawrenceburg
61°
Cloudy
63° / 48°
12 AM
60°
1 AM
59°
2 AM
57°
3 AM
52°
4 AM
52°
Most Popular
Articles
- New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
- THP plans roadside checkpoints in January
- Florence Man Arrested and Accused of Statutory Rape
- Maury County Fire Responds to Off Road Accident
- Lawrence County Fire Fighters Respond to Reported Structure Fire Wednesday Evening
- Larry "Catfish" Johnson
- THP plans New Year's Eve checkpoints
- City of Mt. Pleasant to Hold Public Meeting
- Maury County Drug Unit Seizes Drugs in Abandoned Rental Car
- Trial date set for Casey White
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.