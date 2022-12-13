TWRA LOGO

MAURY COUNTY “END OF SEASON DOE – OUT” WILL BE HELD SATURDAY JANUARY 14TH. THIS IS A HUNT ON YOUR OWN EVENT. STOP BY UNITED FARM AND HOME CO-OP TO SIGN IN. LUNCH WILL BE SERVED AT 11 WITH DOOR PRIZES TO FOLLOW. CLAY TARGET SHOOTING FROM 10 TO 11. HUNTERS WHO HARVEST DEER WILL BE ENTERED IN ANOTHER DRAWING THAT WILL TAKE PLACE AT 6 P.M. EACH DOE HARVESTED EARNS THE HUNTER TWO (2) TICKETS (MAX 3 DOE), A BUCK HARVEST RECEIVES ONE (1) TICKET FOR THE DRAWING. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 615-920-9060 OR 615-680-2394.

