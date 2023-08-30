THE MAURY COUNTY FAIR KICKS OFF ON THURSDAY AND WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4TH AT THE MAURY COUNTY PARK IN COLUMBIA. IN IT’S 75TH YEAR, THIS YEAR'S FAIR WILL FEATURE LIVE MUSIC, PETTING ZOO, A RODEO, MOTOR CROSS RACING, JUNK CAR JUMP AND RUN, A TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL AND MUCH MORE. GATES OPEN AT 4 ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WITH MIDWAY OPENING AT 6, ON SATURDAY GATES OPEN AT 12 AND MIDWAY AT 2 AND SUNDAY AND MONDAY GATES OPEN AT 2 AND MIDWAY OPENS AT 3. ON FRIDAY THE FAIR WILL OPEN ITS GATES BETWEEN 9:30 AND 12 NOON FOR MY DAY FOR KIDS, ADULTS, AND STUDENTS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS AND OR DISABILITIES AND THEIR CAREGIVERS FOR A FREE VISIT. FOR MORE INFORMATION INCLUDING ADMISSION PRICES FOR EACH DAY AND DAILY EVENTS GO TO MAURY COUNTY FAIR. COM.
