THIS IS THE FINAL WEEK FOR THOSE WISHING TO BE APART OF THE MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT 2023 RECRUIT CLASS, TO BE CONSIDERED. SUBMIT YOUR INTEREST CARD TODAY AT MAURY COUNTY FIRE TN. ORG/ RECRUITS. NO PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE IS REQUIRED TO JOIN. TRAINING IS FREE OF CHARGE AND WILL HELP YOU OBTAIN THE SKILLS, CERTIFICATIONS AND STATE REQUIREMENTS TO BECOME A SUPPORT MEMBER OR FIREFIGHTER. YOU CAN ALSO SHOW UP TO AGILITY TESTING THIS SATURDAY AT 0830 AT SPRING HILL MIDDLE SCHOOL.

