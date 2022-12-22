MAURY COUNTY RESCUE AND FIRE WILL BE HOLDING A MEET AND GREET ON TUESDAY JANURY 9TH AND THURSDAY JANURY 12TH AT 6. THE EVENT WILL ALLOW FOR INDIVIDUALS INTERESTED IN APPLYING TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THEIR FREE TRAINING PROGRAM. TO APPLY FOR THEIR 2023 RECRUIT CLASS, GO TO MAURYCOUNTYFIRE.ORG FORWARD SLASH RECRUITS.
Maury County Fire and Rescue Meet and Greet Scheduled for January
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
