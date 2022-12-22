NEWS

MAURY COUNTY RESCUE AND FIRE WILL BE HOLDING A MEET AND GREET ON TUESDAY JANURY 9TH AND THURSDAY JANURY 12TH AT 6. THE EVENT WILL ALLOW FOR INDIVIDUALS INTERESTED IN APPLYING TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THEIR FREE TRAINING PROGRAM. TO APPLY FOR THEIR 2023 RECRUIT CLASS, GO TO MAURYCOUNTYFIRE.ORG FORWARD SLASH RECRUITS.

