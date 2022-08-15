NEWS

EMERGENCY PERSONNEL IN MAURY COUNTY CELEBRATED THE CHANGING OF COMMAND AS MAURY COUNTY FIRE CHIEF ERIC HILEMAN RETIRED AFTER 29 YEARS WITH THE DEPARTMENT, 8 OF THOSE AS CHIEF. HILEMAN JOINED THE DEPARTMENT IN 1994 AT THE AGE 18 AND HAS SERVED LT, CAPTAIN, DISTRICT CHIEF, ASSISTANT CHIEF, AND FIRE CHIEF. WITH THE RETIREMENT OF HILEMAN, JOSE PERIUT HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CHIEF OF MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT.

