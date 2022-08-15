EMERGENCY PERSONNEL IN MAURY COUNTY CELEBRATED THE CHANGING OF COMMAND AS MAURY COUNTY FIRE CHIEF ERIC HILEMAN RETIRED AFTER 29 YEARS WITH THE DEPARTMENT, 8 OF THOSE AS CHIEF. HILEMAN JOINED THE DEPARTMENT IN 1994 AT THE AGE 18 AND HAS SERVED LT, CAPTAIN, DISTRICT CHIEF, ASSISTANT CHIEF, AND FIRE CHIEF. WITH THE RETIREMENT OF HILEMAN, JOSE PERIUT HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CHIEF OF MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT.
Latest News
- Jerry Canerday
- Lake House Fire Under Investigation
- Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet Thursday
- TWRA UT Extension Host Public Information Meeting on CWD
- Lawrence County Election Commission to Meet Thursday
- City of Loretto Beer Board to Meet
- Homicide Investigation Continues - Subject Charged
- Maury County Fire Chief Retires
Currently in Lawrenceburg
84°
Sunny
88° / 69°
7 PM
81°
8 PM
77°
9 PM
74°
10 PM
72°
11 PM
72°
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug Arrest in Muscle Shoals
- Homicide Investigation Underway in Colbert County
- Stolen Vehicle Recovered Arrest Made in Florence
- Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence
- Lawrenceburg Police Respond to Vandalism Call
- Suspect Arrested for Arson in Lauderdale County
- Shooting Investigation Underway in Lincoln County
- Downtown Lawrenceburg Announces Spook Around Downtown
- Linda N. Kilpatrick Fox
- Election Night Results
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.