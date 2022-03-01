THE MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT WILL BE HAVING THEIR MULCH SALE SATURDAY STARTING AT 8. BAGS ARE 4 DOLLARS EACH AND CHOICES ARE BLACK OR BROWN MULCH. CREWS WILL BE ON HAND TO LOAD VEHICLES AND DELIVERY IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 25 DOLLARS. THE SALE WILL TAKE PLACE AND STATION 12 LOCATED AT 1180 CARTERS CREEK PIKE IN COLUMBIA AND ALL PROCEEDS SUPPORT THE MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
63°
Sunny
63° / 40°
11 AM
66°
12 PM
69°
1 PM
72°
2 PM
72°
3 PM
72°
Most Popular
Articles
- Human Remains Discovered in Wayne County
- Welfare Check Leads to Arrest in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Tractor
- Maury County School Board Votes to Amend Superintendent Contract with Payout
- Henrietta Irene Henkel
- Bobby Wayne Grigsby
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Michael Wiley Pettus
- Mary Claudette Goode
- Cleveland Byrd
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.