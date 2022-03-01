mcfd

THE MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT WILL BE HAVING THEIR MULCH SALE SATURDAY STARTING AT 8. BAGS ARE 4 DOLLARS EACH AND CHOICES ARE BLACK OR BROWN MULCH. CREWS WILL BE ON HAND TO LOAD VEHICLES AND DELIVERY IS AVAILABLE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 25 DOLLARS. THE SALE WILL TAKE PLACE AND STATION 12 LOCATED AT 1180 CARTERS CREEK PIKE IN COLUMBIA AND ALL PROCEEDS SUPPORT THE MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT.

