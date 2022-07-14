MAURY COUNTY FIRE PERSONNEL WERE ACTIVELY WORKING TODAY WITH MULTIPLE EMERGENCY SCENES THROUGHOUT THE COUNTY. TWO RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRES WERE DISPATCHED AT APPROXIMATELY 12:20P.M. ONE IN THE AREA O OLD HIGHWAY 99 AND ONE IN THE AREA OF POWELL DRIVE. A THREE VEHICLE CRASH WAS ALSO REPORTED ON HIGHWAY 43 INVOLVING A DUMP TRUCK AND 2 PASSENGER VEHICLES.
