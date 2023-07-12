NEWS

MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT FIREFIGHTERS SAVE A MAN OVER THE WEEKEND WHO WAS IN CARDIAC ARREST AFTER A SEVERE ALLERGIC REACTION. EMERGENCY PESONNEL RESPONDED TO THE CALL ON SUNDAY AFTER NEIGHBORS AND FAMILY FOUND THE MAN WHO HAD BEEN WORKING IN HIS YARD EXPERIENCING LIFE THREATENING ANAPHYLACTIC SYSTOMS AFTER BEING STUNG BY AN INSECT. UPON ARRIVAL THE MALE WAS FOUND IN CARDIAC ARREST AND FIREFIGHTERS IMMEDIATELY BEGAN PROVIDING CPR AND OTHER LIFE SAVING MEASURES. THROUGH QUICK ACTION AND ON SCENE TREATMENT, THE MAN WAS REVIVED AND TRANSPORTED TO A NEARBY HOSPITAL IN STABLE CONDITION.

