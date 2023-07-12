MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT FIREFIGHTERS SAVE A MAN OVER THE WEEKEND WHO WAS IN CARDIAC ARREST AFTER A SEVERE ALLERGIC REACTION. EMERGENCY PESONNEL RESPONDED TO THE CALL ON SUNDAY AFTER NEIGHBORS AND FAMILY FOUND THE MAN WHO HAD BEEN WORKING IN HIS YARD EXPERIENCING LIFE THREATENING ANAPHYLACTIC SYSTOMS AFTER BEING STUNG BY AN INSECT. UPON ARRIVAL THE MALE WAS FOUND IN CARDIAC ARREST AND FIREFIGHTERS IMMEDIATELY BEGAN PROVIDING CPR AND OTHER LIFE SAVING MEASURES. THROUGH QUICK ACTION AND ON SCENE TREATMENT, THE MAN WAS REVIVED AND TRANSPORTED TO A NEARBY HOSPITAL IN STABLE CONDITION.
Latest News
- Florence Police Urge Citizens to Lock Vehicles
- Lawerence County Chamber Annual Christmas Parade
- Helicopters Assist with Construction in Spring Hill
- City of Lewisburg Back to School Summer Social
- Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet in Special Session
- Blinkman Industries to Establish Manufacturing Operations in Lawrenceburg
- Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting
- Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet in Regular Session
Currently in Lawrenceburg
80°
Partly Cloudy
87° / 74°
12 AM
78°
1 AM
77°
2 AM
77°
3 AM
74°
4 AM
74°
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Investigation Underway in Williamson County
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Muscle Shoals
- Muscle Shoals Police Release Monthly Stats
- 3-Year-Old Airlifted Following Accidental Discharge of Small Caliber Pistol
- Florence Police Urge Citizens to Lock Vehicles
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Investigating Hate Propaganda
- Russellville Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerting Residents of Scams
- Maury County Fire Personnel Save Man
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.