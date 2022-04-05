mcfd

MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT RECENTLY RECEIVED A $7,500 DONATION FROM ENBRIDGE, INCORPORATION, NORTH AMERICA’S LARGEST ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY. THE GRANT FUNDS WILL BE USED TOWARDS THE PURCHASE OF NEW FLIR THERMAL CAMERAS AND WILL SUPPORT THE DEPARTMENTS FRONT LINE FIRE SUPPRESSION AND LIFE SAVING EFFORTS IN THE COMMUNITY.

