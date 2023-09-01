NEWS

THOSE WISHING TO BE APART OF THE MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT 2023 RECRUIT CLASS, YOUR LAST OPPORTUNITY TO APPLY IS NOW. NO PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE IS REQUIRED TO JOIN. TRAINING IS FREE OF CHARGE AND WILL HELP YOU OBTAIN THE SKILLS, CERTIFICATIONS AND STATE REQUIREMENTS TO BECOME A SUPPORT MEMBER OR FIREFIGHTER. TO APPLY GO TO MAURYCOUNTYFIRETN .ORG/RECRUITS.

