NEWS

MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO AN OFF-ROAD ACCIDENT THURSDAY MORNING IN THE AREA OF HAYWOOD HOLLOW ROAD. THE INCIDENT INVOLVED A 4-WHEELER THAT FLIPPED ONTO ITS SIDE AND INITIAL REPORTS CONFIRMED THAT THE PATIENT WAS STILL IN THE VEHICLE. MAURY COUNTY FIRE UNITS ON SCENE STABILIZED THE PATIENT UNTIL THEY WERE TRANSPORTED BY MAURY REGIONAL EMS TO VANDERBILT.

