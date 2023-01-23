NEWS

MEMBERS OF THE MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A REPORTED TRASH COMPACTOR FIRE AT THE NEELEY HOLLOW CONVENIENCE CENTER ON SATURDAY. UNITS REQUESTED A WRECKER TO PULL THE CONTAINER AWAY FROM THE COMPACTOR. THE FIRE WAS CONFINED TO THE FRONT AREA AND OF THE CONTAINER. THE SUSPECTED CAUSE OF THE FIRE WAS DISCARDED LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES.

