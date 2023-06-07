MAURY COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS SEEKING PROPOSALS FROM INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED COMPANIES TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY AMBULANCE SERVICES FOR ALL RESIDENTS OF MAURY COUNTY. PROPOSALS WILL BE ACCEPTED BY THE MAURY COUNTY PURCHASING DEPARTMENT UNTIL 2 PM ON THURSDAY JULY 6TH. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-375-3110 OR GO TO MAURY COUNTY – TN.GOV.
Latest News
- Old Farm Named Century Farm
- LCSS Announces Free Breakfast and Lunch for Upcoming School Year
- Maury County Government Seeking Proposals for EMS Services
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Male
- Faulk Sentenced to 20 Years for Fatal DUI Accident in 2018
- LCSO Investigates Thefts in Summertown
- Tractor Incident in Giles County
- Colbert County Tourism Hosts Youth Fishing Derby
Currently in Lawrenceburg
66°
Mostly Cloudy
86° / 62°
4 AM
64°
5 AM
63°
6 AM
62°
7 AM
64°
8 AM
68°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Department of Human Service Opens Applications for Families First Grant
- THP Roadside Checkpoints Scheduled for Friday
- One Person Airlifted from MVA in Lawrence County
- City of Muscle Shoals Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Investigation Ongoing in Giles County Following Tragic Drowning
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Male
- THP Checkpoints in June
- Update in Home Invasion Investigation in Lawrence County
- Faulk Sentenced to 20 Years for Fatal DUI Accident in 2018
- Restaurant Sustains Minor Damage from Fire
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.