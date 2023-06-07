NEWS

MAURY COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS SEEKING PROPOSALS FROM INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED COMPANIES TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY AMBULANCE SERVICES FOR ALL RESIDENTS OF MAURY COUNTY. PROPOSALS WILL BE ACCEPTED BY THE MAURY COUNTY PURCHASING DEPARTMENT UNTIL 2 PM ON THURSDAY JULY 6TH.  FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-375-3110 OR GO TO MAURY COUNTY – TN.GOV.

