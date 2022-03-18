fire

A MAURY COUNTY HOME WAS DESTROYED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING FROM A FIRE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED SHORTLY BEFORE 4 AM TO THE HOME ON CLEGG DRIVE. UPON ARRIVAL CREWS FOUND A WORKING RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE AND THE HOMEOWNERS WERE OUTSIDE THE RESIDENCES THANKS TO BEING ALERTED BY THEIR SMOKE DETECTOR. FIREFIGHTERS WERE ABLE TO QUICKLY EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE AND RESCUE A FAMILY PET. MEMBERS OF MAURY COUNTY FIRE, SPRING HILL FIRE AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED. 

