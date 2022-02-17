structure fire

A MAURY COUNTY HOME WAS DESTROYED BY FIRE WEDNESDAY NIGHT. MEMBERS OF THE MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON HIGHWAY 20 AROUND 10:43. UPON ARRIVAL THE HOME WAS FOUND FULLY INVOLVED WITH HEAVY FLAMES. SUMMERTOWN FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS REQUESTED FOR MUTUAL AID. THE HOMEOWNER WAS OUT OF THE HOME AND A PARTIAL COLLAPSE OF THE HOME OCCURRED. FIREFIGHTERS REMAINED ON SCENE FOR 3 HOURS AND ATTEMPTED TO LOCATE PETS THAT WERE INSIDE THE STRUCTURE. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE FIRE STARTED ON THE PORCH AND QUICKLY SPREAD TO THE ENTIRE PROPERTY.

Recommended for you