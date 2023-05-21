THE MAURY COUNTY HOUSING BOARD OF APPEALS IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THIS WEEK. THE BOARD WILL MEET THURSDAY, MAY 25, TO DISCUSS TWO ITEMS: A STRUCTURE AT 115 EAST EIGHTH STREET AND ONE AT 715 WEST SEVENTH STREET. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN CONFERENCE ROOM A AT COLUMBIA CITY HALL LOCATED AT 700 NORTH GARDEN STREET.
