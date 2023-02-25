FOLLOWING A THREE-DAY TRIAL THIS WEEK, A MAURY COUNTY JURY FOUND COLTON SHANE SUTLIFFE GUILTY THURSDAY. SUTLIFFE WAS FOUND GUILTY OF THREE COUNTS OF AGGRAVATED RAPE, TWO COUNTS OF INCEST, THREE COUNTS OF RAPE, ONE COUNT OF ATTEMPTED RAPE, ONE COUNT OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, AND FOUR COUNTS OF SEXUAL BATTERY. SUTCLIFFE PLED GUILTY TO AN ADDITIONAL FOUR COUNTS OF INCEST AT THE BEGINNING OF THE TRIAL. A SENTENCING HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 5. SUTLIFFE FACES A SENTENCE RANGING FROM 15 TO 167 YEARS.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
47°
Cloudy
50° / 44°
7 PM
48°
8 PM
48°
9 PM
47°
10 PM
49°
11 PM
50°
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal Crash in Maury County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Wanted
- Florence Police Seeking Public's Help
- THP to hold checkpoints in Maury and Marshall counties
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- Searchers recover victim in Shelbyville
- Bedford County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help
- Alabama students get college application opportunity
- Body Recovered in North Alabama
- Lauderdale Woman Arrested on Grand Jury Indictment
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.