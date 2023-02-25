NEWS

FOLLOWING A THREE-DAY TRIAL THIS WEEK, A MAURY COUNTY JURY FOUND COLTON SHANE SUTLIFFE GUILTY THURSDAY. SUTLIFFE WAS FOUND GUILTY OF THREE COUNTS OF AGGRAVATED RAPE, TWO COUNTS OF INCEST, THREE COUNTS OF RAPE, ONE COUNT OF ATTEMPTED RAPE, ONE COUNT OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, AND FOUR COUNTS OF SEXUAL BATTERY. SUTCLIFFE PLED GUILTY TO AN ADDITIONAL FOUR COUNTS OF INCEST AT THE BEGINNING OF THE TRIAL. A SENTENCING HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 5. SUTLIFFE FACES A SENTENCE RANGING FROM 15 TO 167 YEARS.

Recommended for you