NEWS

ON THURSDAY, A MAURY COUNTY JURY FOUND JAMES ADAM BOYD GUILTY OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER AND EVADING ARREST. AFTER HEARING FOUR DAYS OF PROOF PRESENTED BY ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEYS PAM ANDERSON AND CLAY BARNES, THE JURY DELIBERATED FOR A LITTLE MORE THAN AN HOUR. THE EVIDENCE, COLLECTED BY DETECTIVES WITH THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, SHOWED THAT BOYD SHOT TED HONNING ONCE IN THE HIP AND TWICE IN THE HEAD WITH A 30-40 KRAG RIFLE, A FAMILY HEIRLOOM, USED IN THE SPANISH AMERICAN WAR. BOYD THEN WRAPPED HONNING'S BODY IN A CARPET AND DOG FOOD BAGS, AS IT WAS DISCOVERED ON OCTOBER 15TH, 2020.

Recommended for you