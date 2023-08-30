ON FRIDAY AFTER 30 MINUTES OF DELIBERATIONS, A MAURY COUNTY JURY FOUND DIAMOND LEAH WILSON GUILTY OF AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT OF A CHILD LESS THAN 8 YEARS OF AGE. THE FELONY CHARGE STEMS FROM AN INCIDENT ON JULY 1ST, 2022 WHEN EMS RESPONDED TO WILSON’S HOME WHERE THEY FOUND HER 13-MONTH-OLD CHILD UNRESPONSIVE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL TREATED THE CHILD FOR A SUSPECTED OPIOID OVERDOSE BY ADMINISTERING NARCAN. WILSON IS SET FOR SENTENCING ON OCTOBER 30TH AND FACES 15 TO 25 YEARS IN JAIL.
Maury County Jury Returns Indictments for Aggravated Child Neglect
