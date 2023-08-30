NEWS

ON FRIDAY AFTER 30 MINUTES OF DELIBERATIONS, A MAURY COUNTY JURY FOUND DIAMOND LEAH WILSON GUILTY OF AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT OF A CHILD LESS THAN 8 YEARS OF AGE. THE FELONY CHARGE STEMS FROM AN INCIDENT ON JULY 1ST, 2022 WHEN EMS RESPONDED TO WILSON’S HOME WHERE THEY FOUND HER 13-MONTH-OLD CHILD UNRESPONSIVE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL TREATED THE CHILD FOR A SUSPECTED OPIOID OVERDOSE BY ADMINISTERING NARCAN. WILSON IS SET FOR SENTENCING ON OCTOBER 30TH AND FACES 15 TO 25 YEARS IN JAIL.

