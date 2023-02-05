MAURY COUNTY’S CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND ECONOMIC ALLIANCE HAS LAUNCHED A CAMPAIGN TO WELCOME, HIRE AND SUPPORT NEW RESIDENTS. “WE’RE READY” IS THE NAME OF THE INITIATIVE. IT’S DESIGNED TO ATTRACT WORKERS WHO WILL SUPPORT EMPLOYERS IN COLUMBIA, MOUNT PLEASANT AND SPRING HILL. THE CAMPAIGN WILL BE BASED ON STORYTELLING ABOUT MAURY COUNTY AND ITS PEOPLE AND INCLUDE ADVERTISING, OUTREACH EFFORTS AND A WEBSITE” MAURY IS READY DOT COM. MAURY COUNTY IS ONE OF TENNESSEE’S FASTEST GROWING COUNTIES.
Latest News
- Maury County launches "We're Ready" campaign
- Mt. Pleasant Recreation Commission meets Feb. 8
- Youth artwork accepted for Florence exhibit
- Tickets on sale for Lawrenceburg Community Theatre production
- Lawrence County Chamber hosts workshop on business
- Checkpoint planned for Wayne County on February 10
- Lee delivers State of the State address February 6
- Capley named secretary of TN House Republican Caucus
Currently in Lawrenceburg
35°
Clear
58° / 35°
1 AM
36°
2 AM
35°
3 AM
35°
4 AM
36°
5 AM
35°
Most Popular
Articles
- Burglary Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Two Arrested in Connection with Spring Hill Shooting
- Body Recovered from Fire Tower in Maury County
- Vehicle fire in Marshall County
- Lawrence County Arrest
- Muscle Shoals Police Stats for January
- SCHRA commodity distribution is February 8
- Maury County launches "We're Ready" campaign
- Capley named secretary of TN House Republican Caucus
- Search Continues for Missing Boater
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.