NEWS

A MAURY COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND AND FACES AGGRAVATED ARSON CHARGES. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE ALERTED SUNDAY MORNING AROUND 1:30 AM OF A STRUCTURE FIRE AT THE KROGER STORE ON NASHVILLE HIGHWAY IN COLUMBIA. UPON ARRIVAL MEMBERS OF THE COLUMBIA FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUND FLAMES IN THE FRONT OF THE BUILDING AND WORKED TO QUICKLY CONTAIN THE BLAZE. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. THE ALLEGED SUSPECT, IDENTIFIED AS JEFFREY LEE MEALER, 53, OF COLUMBIA, WAS LOCATED IN THE PARKING LOT, INTOXICATED AND IN POSSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE. PRIOR TO THE FIRE, EMPLOYEES ADVISED MEALER WAS BANGING ON THE STORE DOORS AND BECAME IRRITATED WHEN THEY TOLD HIM HIS WIFE DIDN’T WORK THERE. MEALER IS CURRENTLY IN THE MAURY COUNTY JAIL ON A 205,000 DOLLARS BOND.

