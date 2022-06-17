A MAURY COUNTY MAN WAS FOUND DEAD IN THE CUMBERLAND RIVER TUESDAY NIGHT NEAR DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE NEAR 1ST AVENUE NORTH SHORTLY AFTER 7 PM. THE BODY WAS REMOVED AROUND 8:15. AUTHORITIES WERE ABLE TO IDENTIFY THE MALE AS 35-YEAR-OLD JOSHUA CAIN MCCORMACK OF COLUMBIA. THE BODY WAS SENT TO THE MEDICAL EXAMINER TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF DEATH.
Latest News
- Maury County Man Found Dead in Cumberland River
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Alermen to Meet for Work Session
- Tn Unemployment Rate Slightly Increases
- Maury County Man Indicted for Incident in Franklin
- Alton Maurice Brewer
- Latasha Snow Henrnandez
- Lawrence County Government Offices Closed Monday
- What's New This Week @ the Loretto Farmer's Market
Currently in Lawrenceburg
84°
Sunny
90° / 73°
6 PM
84°
7 PM
84°
8 PM
81°
9 PM
79°
10 PM
79°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Man Killed In Early June Traffic Crash
- THP Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Maury County
- Colbert County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Phone Scam
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lincoln and Perry Counties
- Firearm Stolen from Weakley Creek Road Home
- Search Warrant in Colbert County Results in Drug Arrest
- Residential Structure Fire in Columbia
- USDA Commodities Distribution Scheduled for Lincoln County
- Limestone Rocks Taken from Rosson Road Property in Lawrence County
- Pulaski's SunDrop Festival Is This Weekend
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.