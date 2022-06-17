NEWS

A MAURY COUNTY MAN WAS FOUND DEAD IN THE CUMBERLAND RIVER TUESDAY NIGHT NEAR DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE NEAR 1ST AVENUE NORTH SHORTLY AFTER 7 PM. THE BODY WAS REMOVED AROUND 8:15. AUTHORITIES WERE ABLE TO IDENTIFY THE MALE AS 35-YEAR-OLD JOSHUA CAIN MCCORMACK OF COLUMBIA.  THE BODY WAS SENT TO THE MEDICAL EXAMINER TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF DEATH.

