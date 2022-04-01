NEWS

A MAURY COUNTY MAN CONVICTED OF VEHICULAR HOMICIDE WAS SENTENCED ON THURSDAY TO 12 YEARS IN THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, THE MAXIMUM SENTENCE FOR THIS OFFENSE. IN JANUARY A MAURY COUNTY JURY FOUND WILLIAM MICHAEL BOWERS JR GUILTY AFTER TWO DAYS OF PROOF PRESENTED BY ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY VICTORIA HAYWOOD. THE EVIDENCE CENTERED ON THE AUGUST 21, 2020, CRASH WHERE 68-YEAR-OLD STELLA BARNETT WAS KILLED.

