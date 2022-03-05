NEWS

THE MAURY COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET WEDNESDAY IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS AT COLUMBIA CITY HALL LOCATED AT 700 NORTH GARDEN STREET IN COLUMBIA. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4. THE COLUMBIA PLANNING COMMISSION ADVISES COLUMBIA CITY COUNCIL ON FUTURE GROWTH PATTERNS AND DEVELOPMENT ISSUES THAT AFFECT THE CITY.

