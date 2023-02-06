NEWS

MAURY COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL BE HOLDING A CAREER FAIR ON MARCH 11TH AT SPRING HILL SCHOOL LOCATED AT 1 RAIDER LANE IN COLUMBIA. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD FROM 9 TO NOON IN THE GYMNASIUM AND WILL FEATURE CURRENT AND UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR POSITIONS.  FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO MAURY K 12 DOT ORG.

