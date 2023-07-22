Maury County fire and rescue

MAURY COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A VEHICLE THAT WENT INTO A RAVINE ON HAMPSHIRE PIKE ON WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. THE INCIDENT OCCCURRED NEAR RIDGETOP ROAD AND UPON ARRIVAL UNITES FOUND A VEHICLE DOWN A STEEP EMBANKMANT REQUIRING A ROPE RESCUE.  A LADDER WAS DESCENDED TO THE PATIENT WHILE UNITS RIGGED EQUIPMENT AS WELL A MCFD PARAMEDIC ON A ROPE. MEMBERS OF MAURY COUNTY EMS, MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND LIFEFLIGHT ASSISTED IN THE OPERATION.

