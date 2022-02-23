maury county public schools

IN A SPECIAL CALLED MEETING TUESDAY NIGHT, MAURY COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS VOTED TO AMEND THE CURRENT SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT MICHAEL HICKMAN'S CONTRACT WITH A PAYOUT FIGURE OF $65,001.  HICKMAN HAS BEEN IN THE POSITION FOR THE PAST 18 MONTHS AND HIS CONTRACT WAS TO RUN THROUGH NEXT SUMMER. THE BOARD WILL DISCUSS AN INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT AT THEIR NEXT MEETINT ON TUESDAY.

Recommended for you