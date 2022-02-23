Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Alabama...Tennessee... Shoal Creek Near Iron City affecting Lauderdale and Lawrence Counties. For the Shoal Creek...including Iron City...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Shoal Creek Near Iron City. * WHEN...From early this morning to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas along Shoal Creek begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.6 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet this afternoon. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&