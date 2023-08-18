NEWS

MAURY COUNTY SCHOOLS IS CONTINUING TO SEEK QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR VACANT POSITIONS FOR THE 2023/2024 SCHOOL YEAR.  AMONG THE POSITIONS INCLUDE TEACHERS, SUPPORT STAFF, BUS DRIVERS AND SCHOOL NUTRITION ASSOCIATES. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-388-8403 EXT 8154 OR GO TO MAURY K-12 DOT ORG.

