NEWS

MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE DISSEMINATION OF HATE PROPAGANDA THROUGHOUT MAURY COUNTY. LITERATURE IN THE FORM OF FLYERS IS BEING AFFIXED TO LOCAL CHURCHES AND THROUGH ZIP LOCK BAGS THROWN OUT IN DRIVEWAYS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 931-388-5151.

Recommended for you