THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN TRAILER. THE TRAILER IS IDENTIFIED ASA 2012 RED 18 FOOT CAM SUPERLINE FLATBED TRAILER WITH A 100 GALLON FUEL TANK AND AN ELECTRIC PUMP ON IT. DECALS ON THE SIDE READ STEWART EXCAVATION. THE TRAILER WAS TAKEN FROM A JOB SITE LOCATEDC ON EAST SHEEPNECK ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

