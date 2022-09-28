THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT NIGHT AGAINST CRIME WILL BE HELD THURSDAY AT THE CULLEOKA BALL FIELDS. THIS IS OPPORTUNITY TO MEET FIRST RESPONDERS AND SEE THE EQUIPMENT AND TOOLS THEY USE, TO EDUCATE YOURSELF ON CURRENT CRIME AND DRUG TRENDS AND LEARN HOW TO START A NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH GROUP AND TO LEARN ABOUT THE DEPUTY PROJECT. THERE WILL BE KIDS ACITIVITES, FREE HOT DOGS AND DRINKS. THE EVENT IS FROM 5 TO 8.

Recommended for you