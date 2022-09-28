THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT NIGHT AGAINST CRIME WILL BE HELD THURSDAY AT THE CULLEOKA BALL FIELDS. THIS IS OPPORTUNITY TO MEET FIRST RESPONDERS AND SEE THE EQUIPMENT AND TOOLS THEY USE, TO EDUCATE YOURSELF ON CURRENT CRIME AND DRUG TRENDS AND LEARN HOW TO START A NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH GROUP AND TO LEARN ABOUT THE DEPUTY PROJECT. THERE WILL BE KIDS ACITIVITES, FREE HOT DOGS AND DRINKS. THE EVENT IS FROM 5 TO 8.
Latest News
- James Richard Rains
- Royce G. Cox
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Night Against Crime
- Pulaski Man Arrested on TennCare Fraud
- Lawrence County Commission Meeting
- Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities
- City of Columbia to Contribute to Southern Regional Technology Center Building
- Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence
Currently in Lawrenceburg
49°
Clear
68° / 46°
5 AM
49°
6 AM
48°
7 AM
47°
8 AM
51°
9 AM
55°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Thursday
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Lawrence County Woman Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Checkpoints
- City of Florence Police Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
- Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
- Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.