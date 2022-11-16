NEWS

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC IN IDENTIFYING FOUR INDIVIDUALS WHO STOLE FROM THE WILLIAMSPORT MARKET ON OCTOBER 26TH. THE FOUR LEFT THE SCENE IN A SILVER CHRYSLER DODGE VAN WITH FRONT PASSENGER DAMAGE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFFS' DEPARTMENT. CALL 931-375-8697.

Recommended for you