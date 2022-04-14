THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN TRAILER. THE TRAILER WAS TAKEN FROM SPRING HILL HIGH SCHOOL SATURDAY NIGHT AND IS THE HIGH SCHOOL’S FOOTBALL TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AT 931-375-8697.
Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
54°
67° / 47°
11 PM
51°
12 AM
49°
1 AM
48°
2 AM
45°
3 AM
44°
Most Popular
Articles
- Slow Down Tennessee - 4/15 thru 4/29
- Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florence
- LUS Scheduled Power Outage for Monday April 11th
- Traffic Lights Crash Down on Intersection
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
- Gun Stolen from Unlocked Vehicle in Lawrence County
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Saturday in Marshall County
- Severe Weather Downs Trees and Causes Power Outages
- Richard Kent Brazier "Ricky B"
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.