mcso

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN TRAILER. THE TRAILER WAS TAKEN FROM SPRING HILL HIGH SCHOOL SATURDAY NIGHT AND IS THE HIGH SCHOOL’S FOOTBALL TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AT 931-375-8697.

