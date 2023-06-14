NEWS

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN TRUCK FROM A BUSINESS THAT OCCURRED OVERNIGHT JUNE 11TH ON NEW HIGHWAY 7TH JUST NORTH OF COLUMBIA. THE VEHICLE IS A 1996 VOLVO WCA WITH A LICENSE PLATE OF H701781 AND ACTION MOVERS WRITTEN ON BOTH SIDES. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

