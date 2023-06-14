THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN TRUCK FROM A BUSINESS THAT OCCURRED OVERNIGHT JUNE 11TH ON NEW HIGHWAY 7TH JUST NORTH OF COLUMBIA. THE VEHICLE IS A 1996 VOLVO WCA WITH A LICENSE PLATE OF H701781 AND ACTION MOVERS WRITTEN ON BOTH SIDES. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Truck
-
- Updated
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
69°
Clear
79° / 64°
11 PM
68°
12 AM
67°
1 AM
66°
2 AM
64°
3 AM
63°
Most Popular
Articles
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- One Injured in MVA Monday Night in Lawrenceburg
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Male
- Sandra Lynn Davis and Robert Edward Davis
- THP Roadside Checkpoints Scheduled for Friday
- Investigation Ongoing in Shelbyville
- Columbia Police Alert Citizens of Scam
- Faulk Sentenced to 20 Years for Fatal DUI Accident in 2018
- Patricia Ann Ray
- Casey White Sentenced to Life
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.