mcso

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN VEHICLE. THE VEHICLE WAS STOLEN ON FEBRUARY 11TH AROUND 2:30 AM FROM 2716 MCKNIGHT ROAD IN CULLEOKA. THE OWNER ADVISED HE HEARD A LOUD NOISE OUTSIDE HIS HOME AND THINKING IT WAS A DELIVERY TRUCK HE WENT BACK TO BED. THE VEHICLE WAS FOUND MISSING IN THE MORNING. THE VEHICLE IS A 2000 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER TAN IN COLOR WITH TN REGISTRATION DMX407. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AT 931-375-8697.

Recommended for you