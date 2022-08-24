NEWS

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING THE SUBJECT WHO BURGLARIZE CULLY’S MARKET ON TUEDAY MORNING. THE SUSPECT SMASHED THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR STEALING OVER 5 THOUSAND DOLLARS IN CASH AND 1 THOUSAND DOLLARS WORTH OF VAPE PENS. ANYONE WITH INFORMAITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

