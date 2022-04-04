THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING JUVENILE. JACKSON BLAKE GREEN, 17. WAS LAST SEEN ON SUNDAY AROUND MIDNIGHT WHEN IT WAS THOUGHT HE HAD GONE TO BED. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING RED JOGGING PANTS AND A TIE DYE CHEETOS HOODIE. HIS SISTER ADVISED SHE SAW A VEHICLE DRIVING SLOWLY BY THE RESIDENCE BEFORE SUNRISE. IT IS UNKNOWN AT GREEN IS A RUNAWAY AT THIS TIME. GREEN IS 6 FOOT 1 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 150 POUNDS WITH RED HAIR AND BROWN EYES. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
